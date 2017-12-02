McMaster, Pompeo among speakers at 5th annual Reagan National Defense Forum

U.S. National Secretary Adviser H.R. McMaster and CIA Direct Mike Pompeo will take park in the fifth annual Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library near Los Angeles.

The event, which was slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PST), will feature eight panels throughout the day will also include retired generals, sitting senators and members of Congress. McMaster is the keynote speaker.

The panels will focus on topics of national security and issues armed forced face as well as ways to build peace and what the best solutions are to deal with threats.

Forbes reported the forum will likely highlight the growing threat from North Korea and ways to reach a solution. Earlier this week, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, its most powerful missile to date. The launch signaled the hermit kingdom was close to its goal of launching missiles that could potentially reach the U.S.

Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan will host a panel scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET (10:45 a.m. PST) with Hon. Richard Spencer, the Secretary of the Navy, Raj Shah, the Managing Director of Defense Innovation Unit Experimental, Michael Leskinen, Executive Director, Aerospace and Defense, J.P. Morgan and Michael Strianese, the Chairman and CEO of L3 Technologies.

McMaster will give brief remarks during a keynote lunch at 3:50 p.m. ET (12:50 p.m. PST) before sitting down for a one-on-one interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Soon after, around 4:45 p.m. ET (1:45 p.m. PST) Fox News’ National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin will lead a panel with Marilyn Hewson, the chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin, Dr. Kathleen Hicks, the Senior Vice President; Henry A. Kissinger Chair; Director, International Security Program, Gen. Robert Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps., Hon. Eric Edelman, the former Under Secretary of Defense (Policy) and former Ambassador to Turkey and Finland and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen D-NH.

The last panel of the day, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, Baier will sit down with Pompeo and Hon. Leon Panetta, former CIA Director, former Secretary of Defense and chairman for the Panetta Institute for Public Policy.

These panels will be live streamed on FoxNews.com with special selections broadcast live on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace will also be at the forum where he will do an exclusive interview with McMaster. The interview will be aired Sunday.