Roy Moore campaign staff push, shove Fox News camera crew at rally

Campaign staffers for Senate candidate Roy Moore late Monday night got into a scuffle with two Fox News camera crews prior to a rally in the town of Henagar, Ala.

Organizers told the media that Moore was expected to use the front entrance at the Henagar Community Center and the cameras were stationed outside, Fox News’ Jonathan Serrie reported. Moore instead used a side entrance.

Camera crews and reporters attempted to see the candidate as he made his way into the building. And that point, two men “decided to push the cameras back and “physically manhandle two Fox News photographers,” Serrie told Shannon Bream host of “Fox News @ Night.”

A Fox News producer stepped in and told the two staffers not to touch the cameras.

“It’s not unusual for people to get bumped around a bit in the media scrum,” Serrie said. “This was not a scrum though. It is highly unusual for members of a political campaign to physically engage in this manner with members of the press,” he said.

It was unclear if Moore witnessed the scuffle that one cameraman said lasted about 30 seconds.

Bill Armistead, Moore’s campaign chairman, told Fox News he has not seen the video, but the campaign does not approve such behavior.

“Our campaign certainly doesn’t condone any pushing or shoving of anyone, certainly not reporters or anyone else,” he said.

Armistead accused the media of “inappropriate” behavior and “tying to stampede us in a lot of different situations and running down hallways, chasing after, shouting things that are inappropriate.”

For weeks, accusations that Moore, now 70, sexually molested or assaulted two teens, ages 14 and 16 -- and tried to date several others -- while he was in his 30s have taken center stage in the heated Alabama race. Moore denied the allegations of misconduct and said he never dated "underage" women.

“We’re not going to be open to taking questions until they’re (the media) ready to talk about issues,” Armistead said. “And that’s what we want to talk about.”

President Trump has declined to follow the path of other mainstream Republican leaders, who have called on Moore to step aside. Republican lawmakers are considering expelling Moore should he win the seat.

Serrie pointed out that the scuffle occurred on public property and Fox News had RSVP’d for the event.

