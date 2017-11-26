Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

Time Inc. will be sold to Meredith Corporation for $2.8 billion in deal partly funded by Koch brothers

Washington Examiner

The Meredith Corporation announced Sunday night it purchased Time Magazine, with a significant investment from the Koch brothers helping the acquisition along.

Meredith announced the deal would be an all-cash transaction worth $2.8 billion. The deal has been unanimously approved by both companies’ boards of directors and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

"We are creating a premier media company serving nearly 200 million American consumers across industry-leading digital, television, print, video, mobile, and social platforms positioned for growth," said Meredith Corporation Chairman and CEO Stephen M. Lacy.

"We are adding the rich content-creation capabilities of some of the media industry's strongest national brands to a powerful local television business that is generating record earnings, offering advertisers and marketers unparalleled reach to American adults. We are also creating a powerful digital media business with 170 million monthly unique visitors in the U.S. and over 10 billion annual video views, enhancing Meredith's leadership position in reaching Millennials."

Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com