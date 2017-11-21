Military members reassigned after having inappropriate contact during Trump’s Asia trip

Three military members working for the White House have been reassigned after having alleged inappropriate contact with foreign women during President Donald Trump’s recent trip to Asia, a senior U.S. defense official has confirmed to Fox News.

The service members who worked as part of the White House Communications Agency (WHCA), are being investigated for allegedly breaking curfew in Vietnam, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“We are aware of the incident, and it is currently under investigation,” Department of Defense spokesman Mark Wright told The Post.

ARMY SOLDIERS REMOVED FROM PENCE DETAIL AFTER BRINGING WOMEN BACK TO HOTEL IN PANAMA

The men are noncommissioned officers of the U.S. Army, working with the specialized military unit WHCA — a specialized military unit which runs technical support for presidential and vice presidential events and provides secure communications for White House officials.

The service members, according to The Post, could lose their security clearance or be court-martialed if found guilty.

In August, four Army soldiers working with the WHCA were reassigned after bringing women back to their hotel room on a trip to Panama with Vice President Mike Pence.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.