Manafort asks court to ease house arrest for Thanksgiving travel

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is asking a federal judge to ease the conditions of his arrest in the Russian meddling investigation so he can travel over the Thanksgiving holiday -- with the caveat he will not drink alcohol or remove his GPS ankle monitor.

The request was made Tuesday by Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, in Washington, D.C.

Manafort and Rick Gates, another Trump campaign official, were charged Oct. 30 in a 12-count indictment related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether anybody in President Trump’s 2016 White House campaign colluded with Russia.

The alleged violations are connected to money laundering, banking and foreign lobbying laws.

Manafort and Gates have both pleaded not guilty. They are free on bail, but under house arrest. Their trial date is tentatively set for May 7.

Downing is asking for the “limited purpose” of Manafort traveling locally.

His motion also states “the government” has no objections to such travel, provided Manafort gives the court the names and addresses of those he's visiting, and agrees to any another provisions the court may impose, in addition to keeping on the GPS device and refraining from drinking alcoholic beverages.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.