Waukesha County Democrats briefly tweet support for Al Franken's resignation
The Democratic Party of Waukesha County, Wisconsin, has apparently posted and deleted a tweet asking Democrats to join them in demanding Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., resign after he was accused of sexual misconduct.
Republicans monitoring Twitter caught the tweet and took a screen shot before it was deleted.
Franken, an outspoken progressive mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential candidate, has not admitted to the alleged sexual misconduct as accused by Leann Tweeden, a former model and talk radio host in Los Angeles.
But Franken did apologize for a photograph in which he was posing for the camera while appearing to grope Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep on an airplane in which they were both passengers.Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com