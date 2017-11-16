Waukesha County Democrats briefly tweet support for Al Franken's resignation

The Democratic Party of Waukesha County, Wisconsin, has apparently posted and deleted a tweet asking Democrats to join them in demanding Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., resign after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Republicans monitoring Twitter caught the tweet and took a screen shot before it was deleted.

Franken, an outspoken progressive mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential candidate, has not admitted to the alleged sexual misconduct as accused by Leann Tweeden, a former model and talk radio host in Los Angeles.

But Franken did apologize for a photograph in which he was posing for the camera while appearing to grope Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep on an airplane in which they were both passengers.