Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

Waukesha County Democrats briefly tweet support for Al Franken's resignation

Washington Examiner
close
Senator Al Franken (D., Minn.) apologizes to radio broadcaster Leann Tweeden who claims that he forcefully kissed her while rehearsing a skit and groped her while she was asleep on a plane during a U.S.O. trip in 2006 before he took public office. Here are the shocking allegations.

Senator Al Franken accused of sexual harassment

Senator Al Franken (D., Minn.) apologizes to radio broadcaster Leann Tweeden who claims that he forcefully kissed her while rehearsing a skit and groped her while she was asleep on a plane during a U.S.O. trip in 2006 before he took public office. Here are the shocking allegations.

The Democratic Party of Waukesha County, Wisconsin, has apparently posted and deleted a tweet asking Democrats to join them in demanding Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., resign after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Republicans monitoring Twitter caught the tweet and took a screen shot before it was deleted.

Franken, an outspoken progressive mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential candidate, has not admitted to the alleged sexual misconduct as accused by Leann Tweeden, a former model and talk radio host in Los Angeles.

But Franken did apologize for a photograph in which he was posing for the camera while appearing to grope Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep on an airplane in which they were both passengers.

Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com