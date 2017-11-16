Democrats deny Republican Carlos Curbelo membership in Hispanic caucus

A Democrats-only Hispanic caucus denied Republican Carlos Curbelo’s membership request Thursday after weeks of speculation and a bitter dispute between the Florida congressman and members of the group.

What first appeared to be a drama-free request by Curbelo to join the Congressional Hispanic Caucus turned into a nasty feud that left many members of the caucus agitated. Some ended up accusing the Republican of playing politics.

"After due consideration, the CHC determined not to accept Rep. Curbelo’s request to join the caucus,” said CHC spokesperson Carlos Paz, Jr. “The CHC isn’t just an organization for Hispanics; it is a caucus that represents certain values. This vote reflects the position of many of our members that Rep. Curbelo and his record are not consistent with those values.”

Curbelo called the decisions "shameful" and accused the caucus of building a wall around the organization.