Trump plans 'major announcement' after Asia trip, raising speculation about North Korea, trade

President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday that he plans to make a “major statement” following his 12-day trip in Asia, raising speculation of a breakthrough on trade or a new approach to North Korea.

“I will be making a major statement from the White House upon my return to D.C. Time and date to be set,” he tweeted early Wednesday.

Over the last 12 days, Trump visited key allies in the region amid the North Korean threat and attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines, where he focused on trade and the rogue communist regime.

Following the meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Monday, Trump said progress has been made in trade talks. “We’ve made some very big steps in respect to trade” as a result of meetings during his Asian trip, he told the reporters.