Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

Jeff Sessions zings James Comey for talking 'more than he should' about Russian meddling

Washington Examiner
close
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in front of a House committee and was grilled about the 2016 election, Russia collusion, immigration, drug policies and much more. Here's a roundup of the heated hearing.

Jeff Sessions grilled on Capitol Hill: What was revealed

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in front of a House committee and was grilled about the 2016 election, Russia collusion, immigration, drug policies and much more. Here's a roundup of the heated hearing.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said former FBI Director James Comey talked "more than he should" have when he spoke to lawmakers in March about an FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t recall how that exactly occurred,” Sessions told Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a House Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday. “Mr. Comey talked more than he should.”

In a March hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, Comey confirmed an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Comey said on March 20 he was authorized by the Justice Department to say that such an investigation existed, even though it is longstanding department policy not to confirm or deny ongoing investigations. Sessions noted Tuesday that Comey’s testimony came after he had recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation.

Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com