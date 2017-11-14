Jeff Sessions zings James Comey for talking 'more than he should' about Russian meddling

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said former FBI Director James Comey talked "more than he should" have when he spoke to lawmakers in March about an FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t recall how that exactly occurred,” Sessions told Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a House Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday. “Mr. Comey talked more than he should.”

In a March hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, Comey confirmed an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Comey said on March 20 he was authorized by the Justice Department to say that such an investigation existed, even though it is longstanding department policy not to confirm or deny ongoing investigations. Sessions noted Tuesday that Comey’s testimony came after he had recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation.