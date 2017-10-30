Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted on 12 counts, including 'conspiracy against the United States'

A federal grand jury indicted President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to launder money, the special counsel’s office announced Monday.

The indictment also contains counts of making false and misleading Foreign Agents Registration Act statements, serving as an unregistered foreign principal, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Manafort and Gates surrendered to federal authorities Monday morning. CNN reported that Gates and Manafort will be in court at 1:30 Monday afternoon.

The grand jury indicted Manafort and Gates on Friday, and the indictment was unsealed Monday morning.