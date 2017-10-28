Twitter suspends longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone’s account was suspended by Twitter on Saturday – but the self-styled agent provocateur is vowing to return to the social network.

“I have been informed that I have been suspended for 3 hours and 12 minutes,” Stone told Fox News in a text message. “While I am uncertain why, sometimes the stark truth offends some people.”

Added Stone, “I'll be baaaaaak.”

As of Saturday evening, the @RogerJStoneJr account was still unavailable. “This account has been suspended,” the page for Stone’s account read.

A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News they do not comment on individual accounts. But the company cited its policy on abusive behavior that states users “may not incite or engage in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.”

On Friday, in a series of offensive tweets, Stone lashed out at some of CNN’s personalities, including anchors Jake Tapper and Don Lemon. It came as the network reported that a federal grand jury has approved the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

MUELLER HAS FILED CHARGES IN RUSSIA-TRUMP ASSOCIATES PROBE: MULTIPLE REPORTS

In one tweet, he called Lemon a “dumb piece of s--t.” He also called him “dumber than dog s--t.”

He also referred to Lemon and Tapper as “human excrement” and CNN contributor Ana Navarro as a “dumbf--k.”

Stone, who was interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee for its Russia probe, is a colorful political consultant and longtime informal adviser to Trump who often serves a surrogate for the president in the media.