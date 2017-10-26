Clinton says GOP 'imploding,' but donations tell different story

Nearly a year after her disastrous election defeat – and facing new scrutiny over a questionable uranium deal and ties to the Fusion GPS dossier – Democrat Hillary Clinton claimed Wednesday that the Republican Party was “imploding.”

Clinton’s remarks, first reported by ABC News, emerged one day after two Senate Republicans lashed out at President Donald Trump.

The critics -- Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee – have each announced plans to step down at the end of their terms.

The GOP “is becoming a far-right captive party to ideological religious and commercial interests,” Clinton said.

"There are a lot of things that I worry about, this is actually on my list of what I worry about. The Republican Party is imploding," Clinton added.

The former U.S. secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York adds that, in her view, the Republican Party “is at the mercy of its financial backers and a cabal of leaders,” whom she says are focused on “shrinking the electorate, gerrymandering, and taking every step they can to maintain power for themselves and those who are like-minded.”

But despite Clinton's claims of a GOP in disarray, the Washington Free Beacon notes that Republicans retained all congressional seats that were contested in special elections in 2017, and the Republican National Committee raised more than $100 million in the first nine months or this year, in large part from small donations at the grassroots level.

The Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, had raised $46.3 million through the end of August, the Free Beacon reported.

Clinton has been on a book tour, promoting sales of "What Happened," her account of the 2016 presidential election.