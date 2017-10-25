Trump slams Russia for hindering US efforts on North Korea

President Donald Trump has criticized Russia for hindering U.S. efforts to force North Korea into getting rid of nuclear weapons -- and praised China for its support.

Trump told Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs on Wednesday that Russia has been thwarting U.S. efforts to solve the North Korean nuclear issue, which threatens the U.S. and its Asia-Pacific allies.

“China is helping us and maybe Russia’s going through the other way and hurting what we’re getting,” the president said about the crisis in the Korean Peninsula, adding that a better relationship with Russia might help to contain the threat.

“I think we could have a good relationship” with Russia, he said. “I think that North Korean situation would be easier settled.”

Trump reportedly urged Chinese officials to help address the threat posed by the North Korean nuclear program, Reuters reported, because the Asian giant is the only known major ally of Kim Jong Un's communist regime.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing issues related to North Korea and trade.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have grown following a number of hostile rhetorical exchanges between the leaders, as well as a series of North Korean weapons tests.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera recently said that “(The) threat posed by North Korea has grown to the unprecedented, critical and imminent level,” Fox News reported. North Korea's United Nations envoy, meanwhile, said last week that a “nuclear war may break out any moment.”