Trump's refugee ban ends, but tougher vetting rules coming

As President Trump’s four-month ban on refugees came to a close on Tuesday, his administration was getting ready to roll out a new set of “extreme vetting” procedures that includes collecting biographical data as well as employment history from people seeking entry into the United States.

Efforts are also being made to ensure better communications between the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. Officers will also be trained in how to detect fraud.

In January, Trump signed sweeping orders that significantly tightened the country’s refugee and visa polices – suspending almost all refugee admissions from a handful of mostly Muslim countries for four months and indefinitely barring entry for some Syrian refugees. Since the executive order was signed, the travel ban has been extended to countries in Africa, Asia and South America.

The controversial ban has been blocked in the courts amid challenges from states like Hawaii and Maryland. The Supreme Court ruled the 120-day refugee suspension could go into effect in June. It expired Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and other U.S. agencies have been reviewing the country’s screening process during the temporary ban.

Even with the ban lifted, refugee admissions are expected to clock in significantly lower than in recent years. Last month, Trump capped refugee admissions at 45,000 for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. His predecessor President Barack Obama had put a 110,000 limit in place a year earlier.

The actual number of refugees allowed in this year could be much lower than Trump’s 45,000 cap, which sets a maximum but not a minimum number.

Trump has made limiting immigration the centerpiece of his policy agenda. In addition to the travel ban, which initially targeted a handful of Muslim-majority nations, the president rescinded an Obama-era executive action protecting young immigrants from deportation and vowed to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

During his presidential campaign, Trump pledged to "stop the massive inflow of refugees" and warned that terrorists were smuggling themselves into naive countries by posing as refugees fleeing war-torn Syria.

"Thousands of refugees are being admitted with no way to screen them and are instantly made eligible for welfare and free health care, even as our own veterans, our great, great veterans, die while they're waiting online for medical care that they desperately need," Trump said last October.

Instead, Trump has advocated keeping refugees closer to their homes.

The end of the ban comes amid an alarming refugee crisis in Myanmar, where security forces in August began what human rights groups have called a scorched-earth campaign against villages inhabited by Rohingya Muslims. More than 600,000 Rohingya from northern Rakhine State have fled to Bangladesh.

