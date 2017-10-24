Trump meets on Hill with GOP senators over tax reform, amid renewed feuds

President Trump meets Tuesday with Senate Republicans in hopes of forging the kind of party unity needed to pass tax reform and other legislative goals before next year’s congressional elections. But sniping between Trump and top GOP senators could turn the Capitol Hill luncheon into a food fight.

Trump, still trying for a major legislative win after Republicans failed this summer to pass legislation to dismantle ObamaCare, has called on the Republican-led Congress to pass tax reform by Thanksgiving.

The Senate passed a related budget plan last week -- but specifics on the tax legislation are still being worked out, including over tax rates and provisions for popular benefits like pretax 401(k) contributions.

But any hopes of total unity after the Senate repeatedly failed on ObamaCare faced another setback Tuesday morning when Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker reignited his simmering feud with Trump.

“I would just like him to leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that’s constructive,” Corker said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” about overhauling the federal tax code for the first time in roughly three decades.

Trump responded with a series of vitriolic tweets including: “Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!”

The president appeared last week to settle his differences with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., emerging from a White House meeting to say his relationship with the Senate Republican leader is “better than ever.”

However, Arizona Sen. John McCain and other GOP senators still appear at odds with Trump, who essentially needs consensus from the 52-member Senate Republican conference to get a simple 51-vote majority to pass tax reform and most other legislative proposals.

The Senate narrowly passed its blueprint plan last week, 51-49. And McCain cast the deciding no vote in August that nixed the chamber’s ObamaCare repeal-and-replace bill.

McCain on Sunday took a swipe at Trump when he said on C-SPAN that the U.S. military has “drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say they had a bone spur."

Trump had five draft deferments, including one granted after he submitted a physician's letter stating he suffered from such spurs in his feet.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Tuesday he expects his chamber to have its final tax bill ready by the Thanksgiving holiday but that the Senate is going to be “a little slower,” which would mean the final package would likely be ready by year’s end.

“At the end of the day … Bob’s going to vote for tax reform because he knows it’s in the best interest of Americans. So put this Twitter dispute aside,” Ryan also said about the Corker-Trump feud.

Among the issues still being debated in the effort to overhaul the tax code is the future of employee retirement plans known as the 401(k)s.

Congress is looking for ways to raise revenue as part of an overhaul plan. And one of the methods reportedly under consideration is to curtail how much pretax money workers can contribute to their 401(k) and similar accounts. Such a move would strike at a way that tens of millions of Americans use to save for retirement.

The suggestion has already run into some resistance, even if it isn't an official policy proposal.

Trump said Monday in a tweet: "There will be NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays!"

Another key issue is the new corporate tax rate, which is now at 35 percent and that the administration would like to have at 20 percent.

In addition, congressional Republicans are debating whether the new tax code will have a fourth tax bracket, for the country’s highest wage-earners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.