Trump and Schumer clash on Twitter over Iran deal, taxes: 'Tell that to Israel, Chuck'

President Trump and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer tangled on Twitter Monday morning over everything from Iran to taxes to the economy.

Trump started the Twitter battle by suggesting Democrats want to increase taxes and block the Republican reform plan.

“The Democrats only want to increase taxes and obstruct. That’s all they are good at!” Trump tweeted.

Schumer, D-N.Y., fired back, tweeting that the president’s tax plan was based on “fake math.”

“POTUS complains about fake news – this tax plan’s fake math is as bad as any of the so-called fake news he has complained about,” Schumer tweeted. “This deliberate manipulation of #s & facts could lead to messing up the good economy inherited from @POTUS44 & hurting the middle class.”

Schumer continued, “History shows tax cuts like these benefit the wealthy and the powerful to the exclusion of the middle class.”

Minutes later, Trump took a pointed shot at Schumer -- this time, over the Democratic leader’s stance on the Iran nuclear deal.

“Dem Senator Schumer hated the Iran Deal made by President Obama, but now that I am involved, he is OK with it. Tell that to Israel, Chuck!” Trump wrote. He was referring to criticism of the administration's move last Friday to decertify the Iran nuclear agreement, leaving to Congress whether to re-impose sanctions, change the law or do nothing.

Trump on Monday went on to tout the economy and the “record business enthusiasm” since the election, including a stock market "up more than 25%" and a drop in unemployment.

But Schumer wasn’t finished and blasted out a final Twitter rebuttal for the morning.

“As @POTUS points out, the stock market is at record highs & cos are raking in unprecedented profits, yet wages remain relatively flat. That’s proof that companies already have a cash windfall, but they’re not using it to boost wages,” Schumer tweeted. “Rather than helping biggest corps avoid paying their fair share, #taxreform should reward those cos that create jobs & raise US wages.”

The social media clash between Trump and Schumer follows weeks of discussions between the two. Earlier this month, the president and the Democratic leader spoke over the phone about a possible bipartisan plan on health care. Last month, Trump hosted Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the White House to discuss potential bipartisan strategies on immigration, hurricane relief funding and the overall budget.

But the outreach seems to have taken a turn, with Schumer and Pelosi frequently clashing with the president -- including over the president's recent move to cut off subsidies to insurers under ObamaCare.