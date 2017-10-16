Menendez corruption trial: Judge refuses to toss charges

The federal judge presiding over the Sen. Bob Menendez bribery trial refused on Monday to dismiss any of the charges against the New Jersey Democrat.

Newark federal court Judge William Walls ruled against defense lawyers' arguments that the charges should be dropped because they didn't meet a narrower definition of bribery under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed the conviction of Republican former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and other gifts from wealthy Florida doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for pressuring government officials to take actions favorable to the friend's business interests

“This court concludes that a rational jury could deduce that the defendants entered into a quid pro quo agreement,” Walls said. “The jury is at liberty to accept or reject."

Walls ruled Monday after federal prosecutors rested their case last week. The defense will now begin presenting its case.

Menendez, 63, has pleaded not guilty.

