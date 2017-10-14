Trump hits golf course again with sometimes-critic Lindsey Graham

For the second time in a week, President Trump and sometimes-critic Lindsey Graham hit the golf course together as the president solicits congressional support for his health care, tax reform and Iran and North Korea agendas.

The president and Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina who ran for president in 2016 and has not shied from criticizing him at times, rode together in the motorcade Saturday to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump, wearing a white golf shirt and white hat, and Graham spent more than four hours at the golf course.

A spokesman for Graham did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News about Saturday’s round.

But Graham is heavily involved in some of the top issues the president has been dealing with. He authored the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, written along with Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he is also known for taking hawkish positions on foreign policy, including with Iran and North Korea.

TRUMP DECERTIFIES IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

The golf outing comes only days after Trump and Graham played golf at the same club on Columbus Day. Graham later said Trump shot an impressive 73.

“How bad did he beat me?” Graham tweeted after playing on Monday. “I did better in the presidential race than today on the golf course! Great fun. Great host.”

Fox News’ Kristin Brown contributed to this report.