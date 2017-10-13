Trump decertifies Iran nuclear deal: Politicians react

President Trump announced Friday that he will decertify the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and delivered remarks that criticized the accord that was negotiated by the Obama administration.

“I am announcing today that we cannot and will not make this certification,” Trump said during a speech at the White House. “We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror, and the very real threat of Iran's nuclear breakthrough.”

TRUMP DECERTIFIES IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL, SLAPS SANCTIONS ON IRGC IN BROADSIDE AT ‘RADICAL REGIME’

The announcement does not withdraw the U.S. from the landmark deal, which Trump called “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

A number of politicians and celebrities reacted to Trump's announcement regarding the nuclear deal. Here's whats being said:

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his agreement with Trump, adding that the U.S. would not “continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, terror & Iran's nuclear breakout."

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., released a statement from his office: "The nuclear agreement struck by the previous administration with Iran is fatally flawed. Not only did it codify Tehran’s domestic enrichment capability, but once key restraints expire in the coming years, the regime will be free to pursue nuclear weapons under the guise of international legitimacy. All the while, Iran has continued to test-fire ballistic missiles and finance its terrorist proxies across the globe. Simply enforcing a fatally flawed agreement is not sufficient. I support President Trump’s decision to reevaluate this dangerous deal, and the House will work with his administration to counter Iran’s range of destabilizing activities."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., labeled Trump’s threats against the deal a "grave mistake."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted that “backing out of the Paris Accord, alienating our allies, decertifying the Iran deal – all part of the new Trump doctrine: Lead from behind.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., asked if Trump’s advisors “will keep us out of war w N Korea? They advised him to stay in Paris and Iran deals, keep paying CSRs. How'd that go?”

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., tweeted that "the U.S. should not walk away from Iran nuclear agreement."

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., called Trump’s Iran strategy a “long, overdue change.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted Trump’s Iran strategy “put America first and keeps us safe.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted that "unilaterally putting the Iran deal at risk does not isolate Iran. It isolates us.”

The Department of State tweeted a video of Trump’s remarks stating that “we are determined that the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism will never obtain nuclear weapons.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D- Ill., tweeted his statement regarding the Iran strategy, saying that Trump “belittled these security gains, over the objection of our critical European allies, risks returning the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran to the U.S. and Israel.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., tweeted her statement regarding Trump’s decision to “decertify” the Iran nuclear deal, labeling the deal "reckless and irresponsible."

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., tweeted that Trump had “no idea what he’s talking about. Iran deal announcement was both factually inaccurate and grasping at straws.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., called Trump’s announcement “one of the most dangerous and consequential decisions Trump has made imperiling U.S. national security.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted a statement urging lawmakers to create a strategy that “truly stops Iran’s nuclear weapons program.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, agreed with Trump’s decision to decertify the deal with Iran, saying that the president was "right" to make the move.