Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House

Trump winks, says ‘you’ll find out’ when asked to explain ‘calm before the storm’ comment

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas, Fox News
close
President responds to question after signing Manufacturing Day Proclamation.

Trump on 'calm before the storm' comment: 'You'll find out'

President responds to question after signing Manufacturing Day Proclamation.

President Trump on Friday declined to explain what he meant when he gathered military aides together and called it the “calm before the storm.”

“You’ll find out,” the president said, winking, when a reporter asked him to clarify what he meant, after signing a manufacturing proclamation in the Oval Office on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday evening, reporters were led hastily to the State Dining Room, where they walked into a scene of the president, his highest-ranking military aides and their wives posing for a group photo.

TRUMP REMARK SPARKS FOREIGN POLICY SPECULATION

"You guys know what this represents?" Trump asked the reporters. "Maybe it's the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm."

"What storm Mr. President?" one reporter shouted, considering the tensions around the globe with ISIS, North Korea and Iran.

"You'll find out," the president said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.