Trump winks, says ‘you’ll find out’ when asked to explain ‘calm before the storm’ comment

President Trump on Friday declined to explain what he meant when he gathered military aides together and called it the “calm before the storm.”

“You’ll find out,” the president said, winking, when a reporter asked him to clarify what he meant, after signing a manufacturing proclamation in the Oval Office on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday evening, reporters were led hastily to the State Dining Room, where they walked into a scene of the president, his highest-ranking military aides and their wives posing for a group photo.

TRUMP REMARK SPARKS FOREIGN POLICY SPECULATION

"You guys know what this represents?" Trump asked the reporters. "Maybe it's the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm."

"What storm Mr. President?" one reporter shouted, considering the tensions around the globe with ISIS, North Korea and Iran.

"You'll find out," the president said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.