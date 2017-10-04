Judge dismisses case against pardoned Arpaio

A federal judge in Phoenix formally dismissed the criminal case against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio Wednesday, accepting President Donald Trump's pardon of the controversial lawman.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton dismissed Arpaio's conviction with prejudice, meaning the matter cannot be tried again. The judge is still mulling a request from Arpaio's attorneys to throw out all rulings in the case.

Arpaio was convicted in July of criminal contempt for what Bolton described as "flagrant disregard" of a 2011 court order to halt traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Trump pardoned Arpaio Aug. 25, setting off a firestorm of criticism from immigration advocates and congressional Democrats, more than 30 of whom asked Bolton to declare the pardon invalid and move forward with sentencing.

Three outside legal advocacy groups had also requested that the pardon be declared invalid or unconstitutional, arguing that letting it stand would encourage government officials to flout future court orders on matters involving people's constitutional rights.

Arpaio wasn't in court for Wednesday's hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.