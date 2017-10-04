Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Federal Courts

Judge dismisses case against pardoned Arpaio

By Samuel Chamberlain, Fox News
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, at a campaign event in Marshalltown, Iowa. Prosecutors in former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's now-pardoned criminal case face a deadline Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, for explaining why they now believe the case should be dismissed and all rulings should be thrown out. Judge Susan Bolton set the deadline after she found that prosecutors hadn't offered any legal authority to back up their argument. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

President Trump pardoned Arpaio on Aug. 25. The two are seen here at an Iowa campaign event in January 2016  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A federal judge in Phoenix formally dismissed the criminal case against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio Wednesday, accepting President Donald Trump's pardon of the controversial lawman.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton dismissed Arpaio's conviction with prejudice, meaning the matter cannot be tried again. The judge is still mulling a request from Arpaio's attorneys to throw out all rulings in the case.

Arpaio was convicted in July of criminal contempt for what Bolton described as "flagrant disregard" of a 2011 court order to halt traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Trump pardoned Arpaio Aug. 25, setting off a firestorm of criticism from immigration advocates and congressional Democrats, more than 30 of whom asked Bolton to declare the pardon invalid and move forward with sentencing.

Three outside legal advocacy groups had also requested that the pardon be declared invalid or unconstitutional, arguing that letting it stand would encourage government officials to flout future court orders on matters involving people's constitutional rights.

Arpaio wasn't in court for Wednesday's hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.