New book sheds light on anti-Trump agenda in public schools and politicization of the classroom

In his newly published book, The Corrupt Classroom, Lance Izumi of the Pacific Research Institute illustrates how the public school classroom has become increasingly politicized, with liberal teachers indoctrinating students with an anti-Trump and leftist agenda.

Izumi makes the case that while many school choice supporters rely on academic school performance data to show that public schools are failing, there are many other equally important reasons to support it.

"Many parents, for example, are rightly concerned about the growing politicization of the classroom," Izumi explains. "Far from being mere anecdotal incidents—and there are lot of those—political bias is becoming systemic in public school systems and has turned many public schools into indoctrination centers for progressive ideologies and causes."

For example, the United Educators of San Francisco, a teachers' union, created an anti-Trump lesson plan and distributed it to 6,000 members. In the lesson plan, Trump was labeled a "racist and sexist man" and included only reports from left-wing sources such as Mother Jones. Teachers were instructed to tell students, "we will keep fighting" and "we must and will fight for justice against an unjust system and an unjust people."

Izumi also cites the example of Yvette Felarca, a teacher at a middle school in Berkeley, Calif., who is the leader of By Any Means Necessary, which was described as a militant, radical group that uses violence to spread its message.

