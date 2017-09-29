Price resigns as HHS secretary: Lawmakers, politicians react

Reaction to the resignation of HHS Secretary Tom Price came in quickly Friday evening. Price offered his resignation letter, and President Trump accepted it, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, following days of speculation surrounding Price’s future.

The move comes after it was revealed that Price took a series of costly charter flights to travel to various engagements at taxpayer expense

Here’s what’s being said about Price’s departure:

Paul Ryan

"Tom Price is a good man," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in a statement. "He has spent his entire adult life fighting for others, first as a physician and then as a legislator and public servant. He was a leader in the House and a superb health secretary. His vision and hard work were vital to the House’s success passing our health care legislation. I will always be grateful for Tom's service to this country and, above all, his continued friendship."

Chuck Schumer

“The mission of the Health and Human Services secretary should be to support Americans’ health care, not take it away," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "The next HHS secretary must follow the law when it comes to the Affordable Care Act instead of trying to sabotage it.”

Nancy Pelosi

“Secretary Price should never have been in this role in the first place," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. "The American people deserve a Secretary of Health and Human Services who believes in health care for all Americans.

“It’s time for this Administration to work with Democrats to improve and update the Affordable Care Act. This pivot should start with the nomination of a new Secretary who will stop this Administration’s sabotage of hard-working Americans’ health care.”