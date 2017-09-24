Trump approves updated travel restrictions on 8 countries

President Trump on Sunday signed off on updated travel restrictions that would limit entry for people coming to the U.S. from eight countries, as the existing travel ban is set to expire.

The new travel restrictions, set to take effect Oct. 18, will affect citizens of North Korea, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation. The order also permits, but doesn't guarantee, case-by-case waivers.

"As President, I must act to protect the security and interested of the United States and its people," the proclamation states.

The announcement comes the same day Trump’s temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries is set to expire, 90 days after it went into effect.

The targeted countries are those that the Department of Homeland Security officials have said refuse to share information with the U.S., or haven't taken necessary security precautions."

"The acting secretary has recommended actions that are tough and that are tailored, including restrictions and enhanced screening for certain countries," Miles Taylor, counselor to acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, said Friday.

Duke, in a statement released Sunday, said the new travel restrictions "will protect Americans and allow DHS to better keep terrorists and criminals from entering our country. The restrictions announced are tough and tailored, and they sent a message to foreign governments that they must work with us to enhance security."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump's proclamation is the president "carrying out his duty to protect the Ameican people."

Tillerson added: "The State Department will coordinate with other federal agencies to implement these measures in an orderly manner. We will continue to work closely with our allies and partners who share our commitment to national and global security."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.