Democrat Warren confronted over her 'One Percent' status

A Boston radio host called out U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren this week for criticizing America's "One Percent," noting that her net worth ranks her among the class she consistently attacks.

“How can you rail against the One Percent, when in a sense you are and live like the One Percent?,” Jeff Kuhner asked Warren on Monday in the hallway of the WRKO's studio, referring to the class of America's wealthiest people.

The Massachusetts Democrat responded with a brief history of her modest childhood, growing up with little money and how the opportunities in America allowed her to build her career.

“I had opportunities because America invested in kids like me,” Warren said, adding that those same opportunities are often no longer available to many people born in circumstances similar to hers as a youth.

But Kuhner continued to press the senator, accusing her of hypocrisy for her political rhetoric against the One Percent.

“You’re part of the One Percent and you rail against the One Percent, you don’t see the hypocrisy there?” Kuhner asked.

Warren has made a lucrative career in consulting for insurance companies and big banks, the Daily Caller reported. Estimates of the senator's net worth range from $3.7 million to $10 million, CNN reported.