Valerie Plame bashed for tweet linking 'America's Jews' to wars, then apologizes

Former CIA officer Valerie Plame apologized Thursday afternoon after facing an avalanche of criticism on social media for tweeting an article that blames “America’s Jews” for the country’s wars.

Plame, who was famously at the center of the intelligence leak scandal during George W. Bush’s administration, tweeted a story and headline from the Unz Review website that said: “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.”

The story and tweet included a photo of Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol.

Her tweet went viral Thursday as Plame was accused of spreading anti-Semitic content.

At first, Plame defended the tweet, telling people to “calm down.” She called the story “very provocative, but thoughtful.”

But later Thursday, Plame changed her tune, expressing her apologies and saying she “missed gross undercurrents to this article.”

“I’m not perfect and make mistakes,” she tweeted. “This was a doozy. All I can do is admit them, try to be better, and read more thoroughly next time. Ugh.”

Plame, the wife of former Ambassador Joseph Wilson, gained fame in 2003 after she was outed in the media as a CIA officer during the debate over whether Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. The leak led to a well-publicized criminal investigation.