Dem rep claims bringing up senator's past fast food job is racist

A Democratic congresswoman said drawing attention to a colleague's first job in the fast food industry is racist.

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D., Ohio) criticized Rep. Joe Wilson (R., S.C.) for pointing out that Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.), the Senate's only black Republican, began his career working at Chick-fil-A at a Wednesday House committee debate over franchising regulations. Wilson had mentioned Scott's work experience to demonstrate that entry-level workers can learn valuable lessons on the job, which can contribute to later success.

"[Franchises] provide entry level jobs for people to have first-time employment, improve themselves, and succeed," he said. "In South Carolina we particularly recognize this. U.S. Senator Tim Scott had his first job at a Chick-fil-A franchise."

Fudge took offense to the remarks.

"I have to say this. I am trying to figure out for the life of me what Tim Scott has to do with what we are talking about today. So he worked at Chick-fil-A? So what? I mean did [Wilson] bring it up because he's black?" Fudge said. "I take great offense to using a U.S. senator, who happens to be my friend, in something so ridiculous."

A spokesman for Sen. Scott said that he was not offended by Wilson's remarks. Though he never actually worked at Chick Fil-A, he credited a franchisee for helping to turn his life around at a time he was failing high school.

