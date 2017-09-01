politics

Expand/Collapse Search

Hurricanes - Typhoons

Trump seeking $7.9 billion from Congress for Harvey relief

Associated Press
Economic challenges await for hundreds of thousands of homeowners, but the silver lining is the nation needs Houston, its workers and its economy; Doug McKelway reports for 'Special Report'

 

President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $7.9 billion request for an initial down payment for Harvey relief and recovery efforts.

The request, expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4 billion to rapidly dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid coffers and $450 million to finance disaster loans for small businesses.

The initial Harvey package is just the first installment for immediate disaster response like housing assistance, cleanup and FEMA-financed home repairs. The White House says more than 436,000 households have registered for FEMA aid.

The request also reiterates the need for Congress to increase the government's $19.9 trillion borrowing limit by the end of this month. Republicans are signaling that they may link the unpopular debt limit increase to Harvey relief.