Conway rips so-called 'feminists' over Melania heels uproar: 'Show some respect'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ripped so-called “feminists” after the left mocked first lady Melania Trump for wearing high heels on her way to survey Hurricane Harvey damage in Texas, calling the response “predictable.”

“She can wear whatever she wants,” Conway told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, while noting the first lady changed into sneakers before hitting the ground in Texas.

But Conway suggested the Twitter and media taunts on Tuesday revealed feminist hypocrisy.

“They get upset if somebody says you’re wearing a pretty dress or calls you honey, but they have judgment end on end,” she said.

Numerous comedians and media outlets took shots at the first lady’s shoes at Tuesday.

Vogue covered the first lady’s outfit, with the headline: “Melania Trump’s Hurricane Stilettos, and the White House’s Continual Failure to Understand Optics.”

“Why, oh why, can’t this administration get anything, even a pair of shoes, right?” Vogue’s article read.

The first lady's office hit back. “It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” the first lady’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told Fox News via email.

The mockery went so far that it even prompted a reality check from one of the administration's toughest critics.“I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people,” “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah said Tuesday night.

Conway said people should “show some respect” for Melania Trump.

“They should also know she speaks five languages, she’s brilliant, she’s incredibly savvy,” she said.