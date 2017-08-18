Trump targeted on covers of Economist, New Yorker magazines

Two top current events magazines are taking aim at President Trump on the covers of their latest issues in reaction to his response to last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The New Yorker’s cover depicts Trump sitting on the bow of a small sailboat, appearing to blow wind into a large white sail that looks similar to a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The cover artist, David Plunkert, told the magazine that Trump’s “weak pushback to hate groups” inspired the cover.

"A picture does a better job showing my thoughts than words do; it can have a light touch on a subject that's extremely scary," he said.

The Economist opted for a cover illustration that shows Trump talking into a megaphone that resembles a KKK hood.

Trump has faced harsh backlash for his response to last weekend’s violent protests in Charlottesville after assigning blame to both sides.

Trump had no public appearances Wednesday, yet made his presence felt online.

In addition to announcing the dissolution of the business councils via tweet, he congratulated Sen. Luther Strange for advancing to a runoff in the Alabama special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ seat.

He also retweeted someone complimenting him on the stock market’s gains and consumer confidence highs and wrote that Heather Heyer, the woman mowed down by a car during the Charlottesville violence, was “beautiful and incredible.”

Trump said Tuesday that he had planned to call her family to offer condolences. The White House did not answer questions Wednesday about whether he’d yet done so.

