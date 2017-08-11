John Bolton: North Korea standoff comparable to Cuban Missile Crisis

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton told Fox News Thursday that the ongoing standoff between the U.S. and North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program is "our day’s analogy to the Cuban Missile Crisis."

"I don’t think we really have confidence we know what Kim Jong Un and his generals will decide," Bolton told Fox News' "Hannity." "That’s one of the reasons why if there’s going to be military action, it ought to be sooner rather than later.

"This situation does not get better for the United States over time," Bolton added. "It continuously gets worse and more dangerous."

Bolton also criticized Susan Rice, former President Obama's national security adviser, who argued in a New York Times op-ed that a pre-emptive strike against North Korea would be "lunacy."

"[Rice] and many people like her argued for 25 years, 'You know, we can talk the North out of nuclear weapons,' so their track record leaves something to be desired," he said. "Obviously, no one wants to see carnage on the Korean Peninsula ... But let’s be clear: Who’s ultimately in peril here if North Korea has deliverable nuclear weapons – and, I might say, Iran at the same time? The people who are really in jeopardy are the citizens of the United States, so that to me is the bottom line."