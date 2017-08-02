Ingraham on Republicans: 'A lot of them don't want Donald Trump to succeed'

Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham lashed out at establishment Republicans Tuesday night, telling Fox News' "Hannity" that "a lot of them don't want Donald Trump to succeed."

"A lot of them don't like his policies," said Ingraham, who singled out Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake as being part of "a significant Chamber of Commerce wing of the Republican Party."

Flake made headlines Tuesday with the release of his book, titled "Conscience of a Conservative," in which he described the GOP as being in "denial" about the consequences of electing Trump president.

'CHAOS IS NOT A GOOD PRINCIPLE': FLAKE SAYS GOP 'IN DENIAL ABOUT TRUMP

"Republicans play the safe gentlemanly game of politics," Ingraham told host Sean Hannity. "They agree with the Democrats on a lot of these key issues, and they don’t agree with Donald Trump on a lot of key issues, so they’re not willing to fight for him."

The Lifezette editor-in-chief theorized that Trump's critics have yet to get over his surprise victory in last year's election.

"He crushed them and they never got over it," Ingraham said. "The day after the election, they began plotting what they hoped would be his demise."