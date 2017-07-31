Federal lawmakers seek to deregulate gun silencers

A handful of proposed federal bills would make gun silencers more readily available. And they may overrule Illinois’ ban on the firearms accessory.

Gun suppressors have been heavily regulated since the Great Depression. They reduce the sound of a gunshot to levels that aren’t as damaging to a shooter’s hearing. That’s why U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, has introduced a bill that would deregulate them. There is also a companion bill in the Senate sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

National Association of Gun Rights President Dudley Brown stresses suppressors are made to preserve hearing ability.

“It’s a broad freedom that is largely unpracticed in America except through incredible regulation,” he said. “We want to get rid of that.”

