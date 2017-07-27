Conservative watchdog group files lawsuit for metadata of Comey memos

Conservative watchdog organization Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice asking for the metadata of the memos written by former FBI Director James Comey about his meetings with President Trump.

“We want to figure out when Mr. Comey wrote or edited his memos and how his records were created and managed by the FBI,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said Thursday.

The group said the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday. Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the information last month but said the Department of Justice didn't respond.

Comey, who was fired as FBI director by Trump in May, acknowledged during a congressional hearing last month that he wrote memos after his meetings with the president. He also admitting having a friend, Columbia Law professor Daniel Richman, leak information from the memos to the media after his firing.

Comey was fired by the president amid tensions over the Russia investigation.

Judicial Watch said they are also asking for records about Comey’s “FBI-issued laptop computer or other electronic devices and records about how Comey managed his records while he was FBI director.”

The group said it is “pursuing numerous” other Freedom of Information Act lawsuits “related to the surveillance, unmasking, and illegal leaking targeting President Trump and his associates during the FBI’s investigation of potential Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.”