Trump takes another swipe at Sessions, urges Clinton-Russia probe

President Trump took another swipe at Jeff Sessions on Monday morning, even after the fallout from his comments last week criticizing the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe.

The president was storming Twitter on the same morning his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was speaking with Senate investigators on Capitol Hill. Ahead of that private testimony, Kushner released a statement denying any collusion with Russia.

But the president soon took a shot at congressional committees, as well as Sessions, for not looking into "Crooked Hillarys" supposed crimes.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” he said.

The White House for days has suggested scrutiny be applied to speechmaking money former President Bill Clinton made in Moscow and other connections.

Trump’s tweet went a step further by invoking Sessions. It comes after Trump leveled harsh criticisms in a New York Times interview, calling Sessions’ recusal “very unfair to the president” and adding that he never would have appointed him attorney general had he known he would do so.

TRUMP 'STILL HAS CONFIDENCE' IN SESSIONS, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later told reporters that the president was “disappointed” but that he “clearly has confidence in him or he would not be the attorney general.”

When asked if the president would request Sessions’ resignation, Sanders said: “I think you know this president well enough to know that if he wanted somebody to take an action, he would make that quite clear.”

Sessions responded to the president’s criticisms during a press conference last Thursday and said: “I have the honor of serving as attorney general. It’s something that goes beyond any thought that I’ve ever had for myself.”

Sessions added: “We love this job, and we love this department and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate.”

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

