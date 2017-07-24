Kushner vows 'I did not collude with Russia,' after Senate interview

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a top adviser, on Monday strongly denied having colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign -- reading a brief statement to reporters after meeting with Senate investigators.

“Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” Kushner said in a three-minute statement.

Kushner maintained that "all my actions were proper," while also delivering a message to his father-in-law's detractors.

"Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign. That is why he won," Kushner said, speaking outside the White House.

Kushner maintained he has been forthcoming with congressional investigators regarding his role in the campaign.

"Since the first questions were raised in March, I have been consistent in saying, I was eager to share any information I had," Kushner said. "With the investigating bodies, and I've done so today. The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and ocurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign."

He spoke after sitting down with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators for about three hours behind closed doors.

Kushner also called the meeting he, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., attended last year with a Russian attorney a “waste of our time.” Kushner made that comment in a rare written statement released ahead of his Senate meeting.

The 11-page statement provided his first detailed account of meetings over the last year with the Russian ambassador to the United States, a Russian lawyer and a Russian banker.

Kushner is set to face members of the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday in another closed-door session. The committees are looking into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections and possible collusion by Trump associates.

Kushner was grinning as he left the Monday meeting and surrounded by security. A protester tried to hand Kushner a Russian flag but security stopped him.

Trump Jr. and Manafort are also expected to speak to Congress in the coming weeks about their involvement. In the interim, the pair, through their attorneys, have agreed to provide a Senate committee with documents and be interviewed by members and staff prior to a public hearing.