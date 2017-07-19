Trump to Republican senators: Let's talk ObamaCare over lunch

Just one day after the collapse of Senate Republicans’ latest health care bill, President Trump invited every GOP senator to a luncheon Wednesday at the White House to discuss ObamaCare, Reuters reported.

It is unclear what exactly the senators will discuss, but one unnamed official told the news agency that they are meeting because there’s a “movement on health care.”

The inability to pass the health law, which was a major talking point during Trump’s presidential campaign, was the latest setback for the Trump administration’s effort to undo President Obama’s legacy.

The Los Angeles Times wrote, “Rarely has a president taken office so focused on undoing his predecessor’s works as Donald Trump. Six months in, he has little to show.”

The question on health care is now: What next?

Both Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said they hope to outright repeal the law and then work on a replacement at a later date. But on Tuesday, Trump appeared to wash his hands of the matter.

“I think we're probably in that position where we'll just let ObamaCare fail,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We'll let ObamaCare fail, and then the Democrats are going to come to us."

The Trump administration attempted to place blame on Democrats, but if Republicans fully supported the bill, it could have passed without them. Some Republicans want an outright repeal, while others in more moderate states do not want to strip coverage from their constituents.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who was in opposition of the bill, said, “To just say ‘repeal and trust us, we’re going to fix it in a couple of years,’ that’s not going to provide comfort to the anxiety a lot of Alaskan families are feeling right now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report