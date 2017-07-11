Read Donald Trump Jr.'s emails on the Russia attorney meeting

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., on Tuesday released his emails leading up to a June 9, 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney who claimed to have damaging information on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The emails are with Rob Goldstone, an acquaintance who arranged for Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to meet the president’s son, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Read below: