Trump tweets video of him wrestling down CNN

President Trump on Sunday took his Twitter attack on CNN to a new level -- posting a video of himself apparently from his pro wrestling days in which the head of the person he tackles appears to have been replaced with CNN logo.

The tweet also includes the words “#FraudNewsCNN#FNN.”

The president’s ongoing feud with CNN over its coverage of him has escalated in recent days, specifically after the cable TV network retracted a story last week on its website about the Senate investigating a Russian bank linked to Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci.

CNN also apologized for the mistake, and three newsroom employees resigned.

"They caught Fake News CNN cold” and “What about all the other phony stories they do?” Trump tweeted in the immediate aftermath.

On Saturday, the president tweeted: “I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time!”

CNN responded to Trump tweet on Sunday by refering to a comment last week by White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary." - @SHSanders45 6/29/17," CNN's public relations office tweeted.

Trump has been criticized by Democrats and fellow Republicans for his aggressive tweets. But on Saturday, the president made clear again that he has no intentions of relenting.

“My use of social media is not Presidential -- it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!” Trump, who has 33.1 million Twitter followers, tweeted late Saturday.