First lady responds to Brzezinski attack: She 'doesn't 'know me'

First lady Melania Trump is fighting back against MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski’s attacks against her and husband President Trump including the suggestion that Mrs. Trump is doing the “worst job in the country” for the sake of the couple’s son.

“I'm just telling you, Melania's got the worst job in the country and I don't think she wants do it a lot longer. I think she will do it for as long as she has to for her son, and that's it,” Brzezinski said in an InStyle.com interview published Friday.

The first lady responded through her press office by telling The Daily Mail.com: “It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don't know me.”

The remarks follow an ongoing back-and-forth between the president and “Morning Joe” co-hosts Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough that appeared to have reached a flash point this week.

On Thursday, Trump described Brzezinski in a series of tweets as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and said she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” while at an event at Trump’s Florida resort around New Year’s Eve.

Trump resumed the battle Saturday morning by tweeting: "Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!"

Scarborough and Brzezinski have been critical of Trump since he took office in January, questioning his administration and capacity to run the country.

Brzezinski in the interview Friday also responded to a question about cyber-bulling by saying: “I know Melania. I haven't talked to her in months, but if my gut is right, I don't think she's going to put up with it much longer. That's just my instinct and I go with my gut and my gut's always right.”