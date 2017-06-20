Polls close in Georgia's record-setting special House election

The polls closed Tuesday night in Georgia in the race for an open House seat -- a special election that smashed fundraising records as Democrats tried to capitalize on President Trump’s ratings to win the long-held Republican seat.

The campaigns for Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff spent a record $50 million.

The 30-year-old Ossoff, who lives just outside the district, failed to win the seat in April. But he was a top-two finisher in an 18-candidate field along with Handel, which landed them in Tuesday’s runoff.

The latest RealClearPolitics.com averaging of polls had Handel leading by less than 1 percentage point, which meant the race was essentially tied.

As polls closed, Georgia election officiasl said voting went smoothly throughout the day, amid some rain across the state.

The sixth congressional district seat, in suburban Atlanta, has been occupied by Republicans since 1979.

GOP Rep. Tom Price gave up the seat in February to become Health and Human Services Secretary.

The 2017 races were supposed to be a prelude to the Democrats’ grand plan to win control of the House next year -- based largely on the expectation that voters will be dissatisfied with Trump and fellow Republicans who control Congress.

However, Democrats have failed in their first two attempts this year to take a Republican-held House seat.

In Kansas, Republicans held onto the seat of Mike Pompeo, now the CIA director, and they kept the Montana seat of Ryan Zinke, who became Trump’s Secretary of Interior.

So Democrats essentially pinned their last hopes on Ossoff, a first-time candidate, documentary filmmaker and former congressional aide.

The other special election race Tuesday was in South Carolina, for the open seat of Mick Mulvaney, now the White House budget director.

Millionaire developer Ralph Norman, the Republican, was favored over former Goldman Sachs tax adviser Archie Parnell, the Democrat.

Ossoff has tried to thread the needle in the conservative-leaning Georgia district, appealing to Republican voters by vowing to cut taxes for small busineeses, while championing equal rights for women and minorities, which earned him the support of civil right icon and Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis.

However, Trump has repeatedly warned voters that Ossoff, if elected, would increase taxes and be soft on national security.

“Ossoff, who wants to raise your taxes to the highest level and is weak on crime and security, doesn't even live in district,” Trump tweeted hours before polling stations opened.

While Republicans have held the seat since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took it from Democrats nearly four decades ago, the district does not appear as conservative as in years past.

Trump won the district over Democrat Hillary Clinton last year by just 1.5 percent, compared to 2008 when Republican presidential nominee Arizona Sen. John McCain won by 18.9 percent.

While the race has attracted national attention and record money, Georgia voters have also taken a big interest in the outcome.

More than 40,000 people vote early, including 36,000 who didn't vote in the April contest.

The parties are also attacking each other for the amount of out-of-state money they collected.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis showed just 3.5 percent of Ossoff’s donations between the end of March and May came from Georgia.

Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, continued Tuesday to tout her experience as a state and local elected official and argue that outside forces are trying to buy the seat.

Voters “are not interested in Hollywood and California coming in and buying this seat,” she said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

Still, Handel also benefited from outside spending, though most didn’t go directly to her campaign.

Groups like the Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, have spent millions on her behalf.

On Monday night, Ossoff told voters: "Politics does not have to be about fear and hate and deception and division," avoiding mentioning Trump directly, as is his custom, but blistering "those cynics in Washington, D.C."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.