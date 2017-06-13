Virginia gubernatorial primary: Ralph Northam defeats Tom Perriello to win Democratic nomination

Virginia Lt. Governor Ralph Northam was projected to defeat a progressive challenger for the Democratic nomination in the commonwealth's closely-watched race for governor, while the GOP primary was too close to call.

With 90 percent of precincts reporting, Northam led former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello 55 percent to 45 percent. Perriello had run as an unapologetic liberal crusader supported by prominent national Democrats like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as the best candidate to take on President Donald Trump.

On the Republican side, former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie held a narrow lead over former Trump state campaign chairman Corey Stewart. With 70 percent of precincts reporting, Gillespie led Stewart by fewer than 2,000 votes out of more than 325,000 ballots cast. State Sen. Frank Wagner was on course to finish a distant third.

Stewart had made his devout support for Trump a focus of his campaign, while Gillespie had distanced himself from the president and his policies. The RNC head was backed by most of the state party establishment, and had the fundraising advantage.

Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, has spoken out against moves to remove Confederate monuments from city streets and advocated deporting all illegal immigrants upon arrest.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors this year (New Jersey is the other), and the swing-state contest is likely to draw intense national scrutiny for signs of how voters are reacting to Trump's first year in office.

Northam, a low-key pediatric neurologist, won running as a pragmatist with the state Democratic establishment's firm support. He has also vowed to fight Trump, but with pledges to work with state Republican lawmakers on issues like a tax overhaul.

At Northam's event in Arlington, there were cheers and high fives as news spread that he had been declared the victor.



A television over the bar displayed election returns and people examined their phones for breaking news.



Hyun Lee, 37, of Centreville, Va., who had done phone banking and knocked on doors for Northam, was one of the people at the party.



"I trust his leadership. I trust his dedication to all Virginians," Lee said of Northam. "He cares for everyone."



She said Northam has "proven he can work across the aisle."



Perriello made a surprise entrance into the race in January and faced an uphill climb from the beginning. He energized many new-to-politics voters who oppose Trump but was ultimately unable to expand the universe of Democratic primary voters enough to counter Northam's advantages.



Perriello pledged in his concession speech to help Northam and said his campaign had shown that a "movement" is "rising up."



"I don't know about you, but I'm inspired to keep fighting tonight," Perriello said.



Northam had been essentially campaigning for years, making key contacts with influential power brokers like prominent African-American politicians and religious leaders, and building up a large cash advantage that let him outspend Perriello on TV advertising in the closing weeks of the race.



Northam's campaign ran a more traditional campaign focused heavily on his biography -- rural upbringing, Army veteran, pediatric neurologist -- as well as his endorsements from key progressive groups that make up the Democratic base like teachers and abortion-rights groups.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

