Montana lawmaker accused of assaulting reporter expected to plead guilty

Montana Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte is expected to plead guilty on Monday to assault charges for allegedly body slamming a reporter.

The guilty plea could land Gianforte in jail for six months – but it’s unclear whether he will serve any time behind bars.

The county attorney prosecuting the case said Gianforte is expected to plead guilty.

GREG GIANFORTE: FOX NEWS TEAM WITNESSES GOP HOUSE CANDIDATE 'BODY SLAM' REPORTER

Gianforte was arrested last month after he allegedly body slammed Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs when the newspaperman asked him about a Republican health care bill. Gianforte has said his behavior was "unprofessional, unacceptable and unlawful."

The incident was captured on audio tape. Initially, Gianforte said the reporter initiated the fight, but the politician recanted hours after Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna, who witnessed the incident, described what she saw.

He then apologized for his actions.

“I made a mistake and I took an action that I can’t take back and I'm not proud of what happened,” Gianforte said. “I should not have responded in the way that I did and for that I'm sorry.”

GREG GIANFORTE: A LOOK AT THE NEWLY-ELECTED MONTANA CONGRESSMAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING REPORTER

The hearing begins at noon EST.

Once Gianforte enters his plea on Monday, he will be sentenced. It’s unclear whether the prosecutor will recommend a $500 fine, community service or jail time.

Jacobs has accepted the apology and has agreed not to sue the wealthy Republican.