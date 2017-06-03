Pence tells 'Hannity' he's 'cautiously optimistic' about ObamaCare repeal

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that despite pessimism among some Senate Republicans about the prospects of repealing and replacing ObamaCare, he remains “cautiously optimistic” that the Trump administration may deliver by the end of the year.

Pence did not offer any tangible evidence about the source of his optimism, but he told “Hannity” that he sees both sides coming closer and closer to the repeal.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that, come the end of this year, we’re going to deliver on repeal and replace ObamaCare; we’re going to pass tax cuts and you’re going to see an economy roaring and continue to grow under a president who is fighting every day for the forgotten men and women of America.”

Pence made the remarks after comments Tuesday by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both R-Iowa, that the repeal of ObamaCare is either unlikely or impossible.

"You can't repeal it in its entirety," Ernst told reporters after a joint appearance with Grassley in suburban Des Moines. The Senate's filibuster rule means that Republicans — who control the Senate with 52 seats — can't repeal the entire law.

"You've got to have 60 votes and we don't have 60 votes at this point," Grassley said.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., told a news station Thursday that he does not see “a comprehensive health care plan this year.”

Pence repeated what Trump has said since his campaign: the administration will stay focused on unleashing the U.S. economy by turning back unnecessary regulation and continue to take steps to rebuild the military in a cost-effective way.

Pence said he told the Naval Academy last week that Trump will “have their back and be the best friend our armed forces have ever had.”

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

