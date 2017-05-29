President Trump proclaims Memorial Day 2017 as a day of 'Prayer for Permanent Peace'

President Trump proclaimed Memorial Day, May 29, 2017, as a Day of Prayer for Permanent Peace.

The White House released the proclamation last week, saying that “Memorial Day is our Nation’s solemn reminder that freedom is never free.”

“I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim Memorial Day, May 29, 2017, as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and I designate the hour beginning in each locality at 11:00 a.m. of that day as a time when people might unite in prayer,” stated Trump’s proclamation, urging the “press, radio, television, and all other information media” to cooperate.

Trump’s proclamation also requests that governors of the United States and government officials direct the flag be flown at “half-staff until noon,” as well as half-staff flag displays from people’s homes for the “customary forenoon period.”

The proclamation comes, according to the White House, as “we commemorate the centennial anniversary” of America’s entry into World War I, when more than 4.7 million Americans served, representing more than 25 percent of the American male population between the ages of 18 and 31.

“It is a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave the last measure of devotion in service of our ideals and in the defense of our nation,” Trump’s proclamation states. “On this ceremonious day, we remember the fallen, we pray for a lasting peace among nations, and we honor these guardians of our inalienable rights.”

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

