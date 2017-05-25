Jared Kushner is under FBI scrutiny, new report alleges

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of the senior advisers in the Trump administration, is under FBI scrutiny as part of the investigation into possible Russian collusion, numerous U.S. officials have told NBC News.

Investigators think that Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has substantial information relevant to the investigation, officials told NBC.

Kushner, who held meetings in December 2016 with the Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow, is being probed due to the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.

The information Kushner may possess, however, doesn’t mean that officials necessarily suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.

COMEY INFLUENCED BY BOGUS RUSSIAN DOCUMENT, REPORT SAYS

Kushner's lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, said he would be willing to share information if contacted.

Kushner, 36, is considered to be in a different category than former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Both Manafort and Flynn are formally considered subjects of the probe and, according to NBC, records from both men have been demanded by grand jury subpoenas.

It’s not known whether Kushner has received any records requests from investigators.

The FBI’s reported scrutiny of Kushner follows a Washington Post report last week in which a senior White House official close to the president was described as a “person of interest.” That report didn’t name the person and the term “person of interest” has no legal meaning.

It wasn’t immediately clear what part of Kushner’s activities sparked the reported interest of the FBI as they continue to investigate whether Trump associates coordinated with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is now leading the investigation as a special counsel following the firing of James Comey earlier this month.