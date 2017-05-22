DHS says 'no specific credible threat' to music venues in US

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday there is “no specific credible threat” involving music venues in the United States, but that the public “may experience increased security” around public places and events.

DHS said that they are closely monitoring the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in the UK that killed at least 19 people, and injured more than 50.

“At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States,” DHS said in a statement. “However, the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions.”

The statement added, “We are working with our foreign counterparts to obtain additional information about the cause of the reported explosion as well as the extent of the injuries and fatalities.” It directed any affected U.S. citizens to contact the U.S. Embassy in London.

Former FBI special agent and former FBI national spokesman John Iannarelli told Fox News that the attack has the “workings of jihadist terrorism.”

“This was more of an opportunity for them because of a major concert event occurring this evening and people need to begin to understand that this is becoming a way of life and they need to become aware of the risk in living their lives,” Iannarelli told Fox News. “As a group of citizens, whether American or European, we need to be vigilant.”

DHS offered thoughts and prayers with those affected by the incident:

“We stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the U.K. in all ways necessary as they investigate and recover from this incident.”

Fox News' Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

