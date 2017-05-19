Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting scandal

Disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner plans to plead guilty Friday in federal court to a charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

A public relations firm for Weiner's lawyer confirmed to Fox News that he will plead guilty, and the FBI told Fox News that Weiner surrendered on Friday morning.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The New York Times first reported that the former New York Democratic congressman will enter the plea Friday in Manhattan.

According to the Times, the expected plea covers conduct from January to March of 2016. The charge reportedly carries a potential sentence ranging up to 10 years in prison – though the former congressman also could avoid prison entirely.

The outspoken politician resigned from Congress in 2011 after an errant tweet ended up exposing his sexting habits. He later mounted an unsuccessful run for New York City mayor.

But reports that he had been sending explicit messages to a minor took the controversy into criminal territory.

The investigation infamously intersected last year with the 2016 presidential campaign, when agents seized devices and found emails between Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin, Weiner's estranged wife and a top Clinton adviser.

This discovery led the FBI to revisit the case of Clinton’s personal email use as secretary of state – while the case was again shuttered, Clinton has since cited that development as contributing to her defeat.

