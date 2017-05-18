Rep. Peter King: Special prosecutor appointment 'can be really dangerous'

Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. told Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the ongoing Russia investigation "can be really dangerous."

"I think if you go back to Lawrence Walsh and the Iran-Contra investigation [or] Ken Starr and the Whitewater investigation, there’s so many innocent people along the way who get hurt by this," King told host Martha MacCallum. "These investigations, they start off on one issue and they go off."

King, a member of the House intelligence committee, also told MacCallum that he has "real doubts" about fired FBI Director Jim Comey's claim that President Trump pressured him in February to end the FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

King pointed out that Comey told lawmakers earlier this month that he did not know of any case where the Attorney General or Justice Department officials told the FBI to stop an investigation, much less the president.

"I think that in many ways raises very, very real questions about any attempt by the president to try and influence Jim Comey as far as the investigation," King told host Martha MacCallum.

"To me, if this was so important to Jim Comey at the time ... you would have thought he would have told somebody at the FBI," King continued. "He had an obligation to report it to the Justice Department, and when he was questioned ... he certainly wouldn’t have said ‘it’s unprecedented’ or it’s never happened that he was asked to tone down an investigation for political purposes."