Alt-left targets Ajit Pai

Members of the alt-left with a history of participating in violent protests are targeting the neighborhood of the Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai.

The organizers, connected to DisruptJ20 and Code Pink, said they are "taking the fight to Pai's front door," leaving leaflets on the doors in Pai's neighborhood last weekend to protest changes to the Obama administration net neutrality policy.

On Sunday, the activists will again target Pai's neighborhood, this time with a "vigil to save the Internet."

"Join us this Sunday for a #SaveTheInternet #NetNeutrality vigil outside of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's house," a Facebook event organized by "Protect Our Internet" reads.

"THIS IS A COMPLETELY LEGAL ACTION. PROTECTED BY THE FIRST AMENDMENT," the invitation notes.

